Dexter | Resurrection | David Dastmalchian sarà una guest star
David Dastmalchian è entrato a far parte del cast stellare di Dexter: Resurrection, la nuova avventura televisiva del celebre Morgan Dexter.Secondo Deadline l’attore avrà un ruolo di un personaggio di nome “Gareth”, una guest star nella serie al pari di Neil Patrick Harris, che interpreterà Lowell, Krysten Ritter nel ruolo di Mia Lapierre ed Eric Stonestreet nel ruolo di Al. Dastmalchian è noto per aver partecipato ad una serie di film diretti da Christopher Nolan, ma anche con ruoli centrali in “Dune: Part Uno”, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” e “Late Night with the Devil”.Le riprese di Dexter: Resurrection sono attualmente in corso in quel di New York.La produzione di Dexter: Resurrection è iniziata all’inizio di questo mese a New York e la serie sarà lanciata prossimamente su Paramount+ in Italia.
