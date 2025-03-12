Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Wardlow rimosso dallo show della Pandemonium Pro Wrestling, è vicino a tornare in AEW?

Nella giornata di oggi vi abbiamo informato che Duke Hudson, adesso conosciuto solo come Duke avrebbe partecipato durante il WrestleMania weekend ad unoPro; in quelloci sarebbe dovuto essere anche, ci sarebbe dovuto essere.Sempre in giornata, laProha annunciato chenon avrebbe più fatto parte dello, per “circostanze fuori dal loro controllo”.CARD CHANGEUnfortunately due to circumstances outside of our control,is no longer able to join us in Las Vegas for The House Always Wins.Changes like this are unfortunate but we’re happy to announce that Duke has been added to the match in place of. pic.twitter.com/rAHiaOzNFp—: Pro(@Pro) March 11, 2025 Duke stesso lo sostituirà nel suo match, ma i veri motivisua rimozione rimangono un mistero.