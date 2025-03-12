AEW | Wardlow rimosso dallo show della Pandemonium Pro Wrestling è vicino a tornare in AEW?
Nella giornata di oggi vi abbiamo informato che Duke Hudson, adesso conosciuto solo come Duke avrebbe partecipato durante il WrestleMania weekend ad uno show della Pandemonium Pro Wrestling; in quello show ci sarebbe dovuto essere anche Wardlow, ci sarebbe dovuto essere.Sempre in giornata, la Pandemonium Pro Wrestling ha annunciato che Wardlow non avrebbe più fatto parte dello show, per “circostanze fuori dal loro controllo”.CARD CHANGEUnfortunately due to circumstances outside of our control, Wardlow is no longer able to join us in Las Vegas for The House Always Wins.Changes like this are unfortunate but we’re happy to announce that Duke has been added to the match in place of Wardlow. pic.twitter.com/rAHiaOzNFp— Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling (@ProPandemonium) March 11, 2025 Duke stesso lo sostituirà nel suo match, ma i veri motivi della sua rimozione rimangono un mistero.
