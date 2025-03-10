Sololaroma.it - West Ham-Newcastle Streaming Gratis: il posticipo di Premier in Diretta Live

Pronta a chiudersi la 28ª giornata diLeague in Inghilterra, in un turno che ha decisamente spostato gli equilibri in ottica titolo e salvezza. Manca una partita però all’appello, che può essere molto importante per la lotta Europa. Trattasi deltraHam e, in programma alle 21:00 di questo lunedì 10 marzo all’Olympic Stadium. Tre punti che possono pesare soprattutto per gli ospiti, mentre la squadra di Potter deve solo condurre in porto la stagione senza affanni.Hammers che infatti si trovano al 16° posto della classifica, in un’annata dunque molto deludente, ma con ben 16 punti di vantaggio sulla retrocessione, cosa che fa dunque dormire sonni tranquillo all’ambiente. Decisamente diversa la situazione del, che vuole tornare a viaggiare in mezzo alla settimana, ed ha bisogno del bottino pieno per farlo: 9° posto momentaneo, alla pari del Bournemouth 8°, ma sole 5 lunghezze di distacco dal Chelsea 4°.