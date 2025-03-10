Rangers Legend Tips Frank Lampard per il lavoro ibrox
2025-03-10 15:35:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa:L’ex boss dei Rangers Ally McCoist crede che Frank Lampard sia l’uomo a far rivivere i giganti malato di Glasgow.Lo stock di Lampard è caduto in Inghilterra dopo delicati periodi a Everton e Chelsea, dove è stato arruolato come custode per le ultime settimane della stagione 2022-23 dopo aver gestito il club per 18 mesi prima.Ma ha fatto una forte impressione con Coventry e nove vittorie delle ultime 10 partite di campionato le hanno viste salire nelle posizioni dei playoff.Lampard ha firmato un accordo di due anni e mezzo quando è stato nominato dal Sky Blues nel novembre 2024, ma ciò non ha impedito a McCoist di ribaltarlo a ibrox.L’ex attaccante della Scozia, che ha gestito Rangers dal 2011 al 2014, ha dichiarato a Talksport Bet: “I Rangers avrebbero dovuto andare per Frank Lampard prima di andare a Coventry.Leggi su Justcalcio.com
