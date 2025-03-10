Rangers Legend Tips Frank Lampard per il lavoro ibrox

Justcalcio.com | 10 mar 2025
2025-03-10 15:35:00 Ecco quanto riportato poco fa:L’ex boss dei Rangers Ally McCoist crede che Frank Lampard sia l’uomo a far rivivere i giganti malato di Glasgow.Lo stock di Lampard è caduto in Inghilterra dopo delicati periodi a Everton e Chelsea, dove è stato arruolato come custode per le ultime settimane della stagione 2022-23 dopo aver gestito il club per 18 mesi prima.Ma ha fatto una forte impressione con Coventry e nove vittorie delle ultime 10 partite di campionato le hanno viste salire nelle posizioni dei playoff.Lampard ha firmato un accordo di due anni e mezzo quando è stato nominato dal Sky Blues nel novembre 2024, ma ciò non ha impedito a McCoist di ribaltarlo a ibrox.L’ex attaccante della Scozia, che ha gestito Rangers dal 2011 al 2014, ha dichiarato a Talksport Bet: “I Rangers avrebbero dovuto andare per Frank Lampard prima di andare a Coventry.
Leggi su Justcalcio.com
  • Ally McCoist names his next Rangers manager and echoes Ibrox legend's call - 'he looks to have found his feet' - Rangers icon Ally McCoist believes that Frank Lampard should be Rangers’ next permanent manager. (msn.com)
  • rangers legend tips frankRangers confirm new manager after Ally McCoist tips Chelsea legend for job - Ally McCoist admits a Chelsea and England legend was his dream choice to become the next Rangers manager before the appointment of Barry Ferguson. On Sunday night, Rangers sacked Philippe Clement ... (msn.com)
  • Tributes to 'true Rangers character and legend' who has died - Colin Stewart, Rangers Youth Development Co. Director ... "The photograph in his office of Graeme Souness with Frank Sinatra was a classic!" Another person said: "Such sad news. "Bob was a legend ... (glasgowtimes.co.uk)
Video Rangers Legend