MWF: Info & Card finale "Occasione d'Oro 2025"

Lee ladi “”, prossimo Show della Milano Wrestling, in programma Sabato 1° Marzo a Pero (MI):Milano Wrestling “”Sabato 1° Marzo – Pero (MI)Palazzetto dello Sport di Via Papa Giovanni XXIIIInizio Show Ore 20.30 – Evento SOLD OUTCampione Italiano Milano WrestlingThe Entertrainer (c) Vs MariosoftTitoli di Coppia Milano WrestlingParty Time (Brain; Sigma) (c) Vs BBB (Mirko Mori; Nico Inverardi)Career Match (se Montessori perde, si ritira dal Wrestling)Chiara Montessori Vs Queen MayaIntergender MatchJaguar Julie Vs Matt DisasterAnnunciata la presenza di Red Scorpion e Sam Della Valle.