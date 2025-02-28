MWF | Info & Card finale Occasione d’Oro 2025
Le Info e la Card finale di “Occasione d’Oro 2025”, prossimo Show della Milano Wrestling, in programma Sabato 1° Marzo a Pero (MI):Milano Wrestling “Occasione d’Oro 2025”Sabato 1° Marzo – Pero (MI)Palazzetto dello Sport di Via Papa Giovanni XXIIIInizio Show Ore 20.30 – Evento SOLD OUTCampione Italiano Milano WrestlingThe Entertrainer (c) Vs MariosoftTitoli di Coppia Milano WrestlingParty Time (Brain &; Sigma) (c) Vs BBB (Mirko Mori &; Nico Inverardi)Career Match (se Montessori perde, si ritira dal Wrestling)Chiara Montessori Vs Queen MayaIntergender MatchJaguar Julie Vs Matt DisasterAnnunciata la presenza di Red Scorpion e Sam Della Valle.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - MWF: Info & Card finale “Occasione d’Oro 2025”
