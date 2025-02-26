The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2-
Rome, 26 February. (LaPresse) – The ‘La Fonte’ festival is organised by the Italian Cultural Institute of Vienna, the Libellula association. Italienische Kultur in Wien and the Librai in corso association. The festival is realised with the support of the Italian Embassy in Vienna, the Permanent Representation of Italy to International Organisations and the Permanent Representation of Italy to the OSCE.
Leggi su Lapresse.it
Lapresse.it - The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2-
- The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2- LaPresse
- Submit your project to the 4th edition of the Z-PITCH Contest
- Giornale radio del mattino, mercoledì 26 febbraio - LaPresse
- PONENTE IN ROSA 2025. GENOA AND LIGURIA READY TO WELCOME THE CHAMPIONS
- Space Design at the Italian Embassy in London
- VIDEO Papa Francesco, palloncini e candele al Gemelli - LaPresse
- 2024/25 UEFA Nations League: All you need to know - The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League is nearing its conclusion, with the league phase complete and the knockout stage and play-offs mapped out. The finals will be staged by the winners of ... (uefa.com)
- DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit 4th edition brings together thought leaders - The flagship annual summit saw day-long discussions that outlined interventions to help Bengaluru shift to mission mode ... (exchange4media.com)
- 4th Edition Acer FASTER Awards Set To Kick Off Tomorrow At Chennai's Iconic MMRT - Bigger & Better Than Ever - The fourth edition of the FASTER Awards is set to kick off tomorrow at Chennais iconic Madras International Circuit, which was previously known as the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT). Click for more ... (drivespark.com)
Con le bottiglie di vino sotto la giacca: esce dal supermercato senza pagare. Denunciato 43enne parmatoday.it
La sfida del piccolo Dade, un viaggio in cargo bike per dare voce alle malattie rare riminitoday.it
Napoli, Conte può esultare: finalmente una buona notizia per il tecnico rompipallone.it
Uno spettacolo che riflette sulle malattie mentali e sull'arte di essere folli firmato da Gioele Dix ravennatoday.it
Controlli e verifiche sui guardrail delle strade provinciale novaratoday.it
West Ham-Leicester: dove vederla, orario e probabili formazioni calcionews24.com
Meda, supera colonna di auto in prossimità del passaggio a livello: patente ritirata monzatoday.it
La sfida del piccolo Dade, un viaggio in cargo bike per dare voce alle malattie rare riminitoday.it
Napoli, Conte può esultare: finalmente una buona notizia per il tecnico rompipallone.it
Uno spettacolo che riflette sulle malattie mentali e sull'arte di essere folli firmato da Gioele Dix ravennatoday.it
Controlli e verifiche sui guardrail delle strade provinciale novaratoday.it
West Ham-Leicester: dove vederla, orario e probabili formazioni calcionews24.com
Meda, supera colonna di auto in prossimità del passaggio a livello: patente ritirata monzatoday.it
Video The fourth