The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2-

Lapresse.it | 26 feb 2025
Rome, 26 February. (LaPresse) – The ‘La Fonte’ festival is organised by the Italian Cultural Institute of Vienna, the Libellula association. Italienische Kultur in Wien and the Librai in corso association. The festival is realised with the support of the Italian Embassy in Vienna, the Permanent Representation of Italy to International Organisations and the Permanent Representation of Italy to the OSCE.
The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2-

Lapresse.it - The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2-

Leggi su Lapresse.it
  • The fourth edition of the Italian literature festival in Vienna-2- LaPresse
  • Submit your project to the 4th edition of the Z-PITCH Contest
  • Giornale radio del mattino, mercoledì 26 febbraio - LaPresse
  • PONENTE IN ROSA 2025. GENOA AND LIGURIA READY TO WELCOME THE CHAMPIONS
  • Space Design at the Italian Embassy in London
  • VIDEO Papa Francesco, palloncini e candele al Gemelli - LaPresse
  • 2024/25 UEFA Nations League: All you need to know - The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League is nearing its conclusion, with the league phase complete and the knockout stage and play-offs mapped out. The finals will be staged by the winners of ... (uefa.com)
  • the fourth edition ofDH Bengaluru 2040 Summit 4th edition brings together thought leaders - The flagship annual summit saw day-long discussions that outlined  interventions to help Bengaluru shift to mission mode ... (exchange4media.com)
  • the fourth edition of4th Edition Acer FASTER Awards Set To Kick Off Tomorrow At Chennai's Iconic MMRT - Bigger & Better Than Ever - The fourth edition of the FASTER Awards is set to kick off tomorrow at Chennais iconic Madras International Circuit, which was previously known as the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT). Click for more ... (drivespark.com)
Video The fourth