Justcalcio.com - AC Milan Maglia Gara Away, Stagione 2023/24, Adulto, Unisex – idea regalo milan

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Avete un amico al quale volete fare une state cercando una? Dai subito un’occhiata a questo prodotto: You cant separate football from fashion. Its like separating ACfrom, or Rosso from Nero. The-2024Kit combines football heritage with the casual sophistication of a city that became a fashion capital without ever trying too hard. The traditionalcolour is complemented by an all-over tonal print drawn from the ACbadge to celebrates place at the intersection of football, fashion, and design.PersonalisationName & Number – Customise your jersey with the name and number of your favourite ACplayer or even your own name. We can print name in the same style worn by the players. Dimensioni prodotto ? : ? 18 x 26 x 3 cm; 250 grammi Disponibile su Amazon.