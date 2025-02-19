Ilfoglio.it - What else can Europe do, mocked by the illiberal traitors of the west

A gang of scoundrels, fraudsters, and snake oil salesmen disguised as statesmen and spokesmen for the people and peace—riffraff devoted to the less honorable aspects of the noble trade in humans and rare earths, candidates for both the Nobel Prize and the Oscar for shamelessness—has seized power in Washington by the most dangerous route: electoral or plebiscitary. Now, as they work to dismantle the U.S. Constitution and the separation of powers, as they rap the knuckles of allies with whom they share nearly eighty years of transatlantic history—victors together in the Cold War against the Soviet world—they intend to harass and humiliate a courageous people who have been fighting for three years for their survival, their political identity, and the defense of a piece ofan sovereignty.