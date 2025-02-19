Masters of the Universe | Nuovi ingressi nel cast del film
Il cast del film live-action Masters of the Universe continua a crescere e da ieri conta tre Nuovi attori.In un articolo del the Hollywood Reporter, infatti, si evince che Amazon MGM Studios ha portato a bordo del progetto tre Nuovi attori, ossia Sasheer Zamata come Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang come Ram-Man e Christian Vunipola come Hussein. In particolare, come noto dal famoso marchio Mattel, il personaggio di Ram-Man è molto amato dai fan, esso è infatti un forte guerriero noto per usare la sua testa come ariete.; tra gli artisti che hanno prestato la voce al personaggio in precedenza ci sono John Erwin nella serie animata originale degli anni ’80 e Danny Trejo nella serie sequel animata di Netflix lanciata nel 2021.Masters of the Universe Morena Baccarin nel castMasters of the Universe Note di ProduzioneTravis Knight (Bumblebee) dirigerà il film su una sceneggiatura firmata da Chris Butler (ParaNorman).
