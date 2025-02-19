Universalmovies.it - Masters of the Universe | Nuovi ingressi nel cast del film

Leggi su Universalmovies.it

Ildellive-actionof thecontinua a crescere e da ieri conta treattori.In un articolo del the Hollywood Reporter, infatti, si evince che Amazon MGM Studios ha portato a bordo del progetto treattori, ossia Sasheer Zamata come Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang come Ram-Man e Christian Vunipola come Hussein. In particolare, come noto dal famoso marchio Mattel, il personaggio di Ram-Man è molto amato dai fan, esso è infatti un forte guerriero noto per usare la sua testa come ariete.; tra gli artisti che hanno prestato la voce al personaggio in precedenza ci sono John Erwin nella serie animata originale degli anni ’80 e Danny Trejo nella serie sequel animata di Netflix lanciata nel 2021.of theMorena Baccarin nelof theNote di ProduzioneTravis Knight (Bumblebee) dirigerà ilsu una sceneggiatura firmata da Chris Butler (ParaNorman).