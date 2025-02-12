Night of the Zoopocalypse | da un' idea di Clive Barker il teaser trailer del film d' animazione

Comingsoon.it | 12 feb 2025
Nei cinema americani e inglesi sta per sbarcare l'horror animato nato da un'idea di Clive Barker. Si intitola Night of the Zoopocalypse e noi vi presentiamo il teaser che ha al centro uno dei personaggi, il Lemure cinefilo.
