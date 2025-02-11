NJPW | Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
Grande cambiamento nella NJPW, Hirooki Goto ha sconfitto Zack Sabre Jr. nel main event di New Beginning In Osaka e si è laureato nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.Gli ci sono volute una serie di GTR per avere la meglio su Sabre, ma alla fine l’inglese è stato battuto.A fine match ha festeggiato assieme ai figli..@510NJPW "GTR"Sign up Now & Stay tuned to href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJPW?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJPW #NJPWWorld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/tXTgSy5kUR— NJPW World (@NJPWWorld) February 11, 2025 #andNEW!@510NJPW is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!#njnbg report: the replay! pic.twitter.com/ZGyOFWx72m— NJPW Global (@NJPWglobal) February 11, 2025
