NJPW | Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Grande cambiamento nella NJPW. Hirooki Goto ha sconfitto Zack Sabre Jr. nel main event di New Beginning In Osaka e si è laureato nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Gli ci sono volute una serie di GTR per avere la meglio su Sabre, ma alla fine l'inglese è stato battuto. A fine match ha festeggiato assieme ai figli.