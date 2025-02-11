NJPW | Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Zonawrestling.net | 11 feb 2025
Grande cambiamento nella NJPW, Hirooki Goto ha sconfitto Zack Sabre Jr. nel main event di New Beginning In Osaka e si è laureato nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.Gli ci sono volute una serie di GTR per avere la meglio su Sabre, ma alla fine l’inglese è stato battuto.A fine match ha festeggiato assieme ai figli..@510NJPW "GTR"Sign up Now & Stay tuned to href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJPW?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJPW #NJPWWorld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/tXTgSy5kUR— NJPW World (@NJPWWorld) February 11, 2025 #andNEW!@510NJPW is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!#njnbg report: the replay! pic.twitter.com/ZGyOFWx72m— NJPW Global (@NJPWglobal) February 11, 2025
NJPW | Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
  • NJPW: Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
  • Hirooki Goto batte Zack Sabre Jr. e vince il titolo IWGP
  • NJPW: Risultati NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19
  • SPOILER: Tutti i risultati di NJPW Dominion
  • NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 2025 – Review
  • RISULTATI: NJPW New Beginning In Osaka 2025
  • njpw hirooki goto nuovoNJPW: Hirooki Goto è il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion - Grande cambiamento nella NJPW, Hirooki Goto ha sconfitto Zack Sabre Jr. nel main event di New Beginning In Osaka e si è laureato nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Gli ci sono volute una serie di ... (zonawrestling.net)
  • njpw hirooki goto nuovoHirooki Goto batte Zack Sabre Jr. e vince il titolo IWGP - Hirooki Goto ha sconfitto Zack Sabre Jr. a The New Beginning in Osaka, conquistando l'IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. (theshieldofwrestling.com)
  • njpw hirooki goto nuovoPreview NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2025 - La NJPW torna in azione con il primo grande evento dopo Wrestle Kingdom 19 e Wrestle Dynasty 2025: ecco l'anteprima di The New Beginning in Osaka! (theshieldofwrestling.com)
Video NJPW Hirooki