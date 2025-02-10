Zonawrestling.net - La star NFL George Kittle: “Futuro nel wrestling? Triple H ha il mio numero”

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

Ieri notte negli Stati Uniti l’attesissimo appuntamento con il SuperBowl tra i Philadelphia Eagles e i Kansas City Chiefs, vinto alla fine dai primi. Intanto, durante questa SuperBowl Week, laNFL dei San Francisco Giantsnon ha escluso unnel proe, in particolare, in WWE.“Sarò a WM 41”Durante una intervista con Yahoo Sports NFL,ha parlato di un suo possibilenel pro: “H ha il mio”.non ha mai nascosto la sua passione per il profesteggiando spesso le sue giocate in stile Penta El Cero Miedo. Intanto laNFL ha confermato che assisterà a WM 41 a Las Vegas, vedremo se poi insi cimenterà nel. Ricordiamo che a WM 39 fu protagonista di un segmento in cui colpì The Miz con una clothesline.