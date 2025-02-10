La star NFL George Kittle | Futuro nel wrestling? Triple H ha il mio numero
Ieri notte negli Stati Uniti l’attesissimo appuntamento con il SuperBowl tra i Philadelphia Eagles e i Kansas City Chiefs, vinto alla fine dai primi. Intanto, durante questa SuperBowl Week, la star NFL dei San Francisco Giants George Kittle non ha escluso un Futuro nel pro wrestling e, in particolare, in WWE.“Sarò a WM 41”Durante una intervista con Yahoo Sports NFL, George Kittle ha parlato di un suo possibile Futuro nel pro wrestling: “Triple H ha il mio numero”. Kittle non ha mai nascosto la sua passione per il pro wrestling festeggiando spesso le sue giocate in stile Penta El Cero Miedo. Intanto la star NFL ha confermato che assisterà a WM 41 a Las Vegas, vedremo se poi in Futuro si cimenterà nel wrestling. Ricordiamo che a WM 39 fu protagonista di un segmento in cui colpì The Miz con una clothesline.
NFL Star George Kittle Claims He'll Be At WrestleMania 41 - NFL star and San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, says he's going to be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The star was asked about WrestleMania during a media appearance with Yahoo Sports this ...
49ers star tight end George Kittle is the NFL 2024 Salute to Service award winner - San Francisco 49ers two-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle is the USAA 2024 Salute to Service award winner. Kittle beat out Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones and Los Angeles Chargers ...
Top NFL Star To Attend WrestleMania 41 – Details - During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, NFL star George Kittle revealed that he's planning to attend WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV. He said, "I'll be there in Las Vegas. I'm there." When ...
