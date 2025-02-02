Late Night with the Devil | ecco perché l' horror con il diavolo in diretta tv va recuperato in blu-ray
Finalmente è arrivato in homevideo l'horror diventato vero fenomeno al box-office americano. Il blu-ray della Eagle, balzato subito in vetta alle classifiche di vendita, è perfetto per trasportare lo spettatore in una trasmissione tv anni '70 nella quale compare il diavolo. È stato uno dei casi cinematografici del 2024 e finora in Italia era disponibile solamente in streaming. Adesso Late Night with the Devil è finalmente approdato anche in homevideo grazie a Eagle Pictures, anche con il titolo esteso Late Night with the Devil - In onda con il diavolo. Ed è una gran bella notizia perché l'horror scritto e diretto da Cameron e Colin Cairnes che porta praticamente una possessione demoniaca in diretta tv può finalmente trovare ulteriore visibilità come merita. E che si trattava di un prodotto molto atteso, lo dimostra il fatto che il blu-ray è subito balzato .
