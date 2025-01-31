A Song in the Pot

Romatoday.it | 31 gen 2025
Nell'ambito della Rassegna Teatrale "Castelnuovo ti Porta A Teatro 2025", Domenica 9 Febbraio 2025 ore 16.30 andrà in scena lo spettacolo per bambini "A Song in the pot", scritto e diretto da Natalìa Cavalleri. Musiche del M° A. Cercato. Con Chiara Carpentieri, N. Cavalleri, Daniel De Rossi.
A Song in the Pot

Romatoday.it - A Song in the Pot

Leggi su Romatoday.it
  • A Song in the Pot
  • Weekend a Roma: 10 eventi da non perdere sabato 1 e domenica 2 febbraio
  • William Kentridge presenta a Venezia la sua nuova serie di video sulla libertà artistica
  • TOOL: il miglior pezzo per iniziare ad ascoltare la band secondo Maynard James Keenan
  • The Pot-au-feu è il film più radicale mai girato sulla cucina
  • The pot au feu: il film sulla cucina presentato a Cannes
  • ‘The Pot’: The song Maynard James Keenan called the perfect introduction to Tool - successfully blending their individual influences into a cohesive creative melting pot. He revealed that the band often push themselves to the point of exhaustion in an effort to ensure each member ... (faroutmagazine.co.uk)
Video Song the