Liberoquotidiano.it - Power International Holding (PIH) closes a landmark transaction to finance the acquisition of 100% of Mobile Telecom - Service LLP (MTS) from Kazakhtelecom JSC

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/(PIH), a globally recognized Qatari-based conglomerate, has officially completed theof aparticipatory interest inLLP (MTS)KazakhJSC.Thisfollows the initial agreement signed on February 14, 2024, in Doha between PIH, Kazakh, and the sovereign wealth fund Samruk- Kazyna as well as the signing of the definitive sale and purchase agreement on June 4, 2024.MTS, known for its prominent brands Altel and Tele2, is the country's leading provider of ultrafast 5G connectivity. Established in 2004, MTS employs around 2,000 staff and operates over 140 retail stores. The company offers a comprehensive range ofmunications and digitals, making it a cornerstone of Kazakhstan'smunications landscape.