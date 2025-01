Sbircialanotizia.it - Make Your Moment: OPPO Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador

Leggi su Sbircialanotizia.it

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 -today announced 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy,, as its. In his new role,will play a pivotal part in's "refresh initiative, working withto inspire more young people worldwide to seize the .L'articoloasè stato pubblicato da Sbircia la Notizia Magazine.