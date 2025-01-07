Liberoquotidiano.it - Sucden Financial Opens European Office in Germany

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, is pleased to announce that it has opened ato meet the growing demand for its services.Hamburg GmbH, a subsidiary ofLimited, is licensed by's integratedregulatory authority, the FederalSupervisory Authority (BaFin) and is a Category 4 Member of the LME.TheHamburg team is headed by Christoph Domisch and Barry Gershon and also includes Christoph Chopin as an LME Metals Broker. The team will build on's strong market presence with industrial metals customers by Initially offering clients inand across the EU access to LME contracts. In the future,Hamburg could also provideclients access to additional commodity derivatives and foreign exchange markets.