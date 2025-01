Quotidiano.net - I Le Pen e la faida familiare, a lieto fine, all’ombra del partito

Marine Le Pen ha saputo della morte del padre Jan Marie Le Pen da un'agenzia. L'attuale presidente del Rassemblement National, erede di quel Front National fondato dal padre, era infatti in aereo.