HDBank successfully issues $118m in green bonds for eco-friendly projects

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Tineco – 7January 2025 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (, stock code: HDB) has issued VND3 trillion (US$118 million) in, becoming Viet Nam's first private bank to do so.Theaim to finance environmentally sustainableand promoteeconomic development with maturities of two, three, and five years, aligning with International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and Loan Market Association (LMA) compliance standards.Thehave attracted considerable interest from prominent institutional investors, achieving full order volume within a remarkably short timeframe.The capital raised from thesewill be allocated tothat align with the criteria outlined in's “Sustainable Finance Framework,” with the aim of contributing to environmental protection and advancingeconomic development.