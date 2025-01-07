Liberoquotidiano.it - GSCF Acquires IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

Extends Connected Capital Ecosystem of Corporates and Bank Partners for Coverage Across the EU NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the acquisition of IBMto enhance its Connected Capital capabilities under the new brandWorking Capital Bank.This strategic move strengthens's position as a global leader in working capital optimization and empowers the Company to deliver additional value to its clients and funding partners.Working Capital Bank is licensed by the European Central Bank to provide flexible capital solutions throughout the EU, supported through's best-in-class servicing platform.By operating with a banking license,can unlock additional partnership opportunities for banks and asset managers and provide enhanced services to corporate customers with specific needs requiring access to alternative capital.