The Vivienne la star di Drag Race UK è morta a 32 anni
James Lee Williams, meglio conosciuto come la Drag queen The Vivienne, è morto all’età di 32 anni. Come rende noto . The Vivienne, la star di Drag Race UK è morta a 32 anni su Perizona.it
Perizona.it - The Vivienne, la star di Drag Race UK è morta a 32 anni
