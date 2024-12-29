Premier League LIVE il Manchester City si rialza con Haaland Juric ancora ko
Dopo il turno del Boxing Day torna in campo anche la Premier League per la diciannovesima giornata, che chiude un girone d`andata dominato.Leggi su Calciomercato.com
- Live Leicester City - Manchester City - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 29/12/2024
- Premier League, LIVE dalle 15:30: il Manchester City in casa del Leicester. Il Liverpool sfida il West Ham
- Leicester-Manchester City dove vederla: Sky, NOW o DAZN? Canale tv, diretta streaming, formazioni
- Manchester City-Everton 1-1: video, gol e highlights
- Premier League, le partite del Boxing Day: dove vedere Manchester City-Everton e Liverpool-Leicester
- Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW - Calendario 26 - 27 Dicembre 2024 (Boxing Day Premier League)
- Premier League, LIVE: Leicester-Manchester City 0-1. Subito spettacolo in Totteham-Wolverhampton - Dopo il turno del Boxing Day torna in campo anche la Premier League per la diciannovesima giornata, che chiude un girone d`andata ... (msn.com)
- LIVE: Leicester City vs Manchester City – English Premier League - Follow our live build-up and full text commentary stream as as the defending champions seek a second win in 14 matches. (aljazeera.com)
- Premier League LIVE SCORES: Tottenham vs Wolves latest plus updates from Everton vs Forest as Haaland scores in City win - THE Premier League returns today for another round of bumper action. Manchester City finally stopped the rot with a 2-0 win over Leicester in today’s early kick-off. Tottenham vs Wolves and ... (thesun.co.uk)
