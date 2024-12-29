Premier League LIVE il Manchester City si rialza con Haaland Juric ancora ko

Calciomercato.com | 29 dic 2024
Dopo il turno del Boxing Day torna in campo anche la Premier League per la diciannovesima giornata, che chiude un girone d`andata dominato.
Leggi su Calciomercato.com
  • Live Leicester City - Manchester City - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 29/12/2024
  • Premier League, LIVE dalle 15:30: il Manchester City in casa del Leicester. Il Liverpool sfida il West Ham
  • Leicester-Manchester City dove vederla: Sky, NOW o DAZN? Canale tv, diretta streaming, formazioni
  • Manchester City-Everton 1-1: video, gol e highlights
  • Premier League, le partite del Boxing Day: dove vedere Manchester City-Everton e Liverpool-Leicester
  • Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW - Calendario 26 - 27 Dicembre 2024 (Boxing Day Premier League)
  • premier league live manchesterPremier League, LIVE: Leicester-Manchester City 0-1. Subito spettacolo in Totteham-Wolverhampton - Dopo il turno del Boxing Day torna in campo anche la Premier League per la diciannovesima giornata, che chiude un girone d`andata ... (msn.com)
  • premier league live manchesterLIVE: Leicester City vs Manchester City – English Premier League - Follow our live build-up and full text commentary stream as as the defending champions seek a second win in 14 matches. (aljazeera.com)
  • premier league live manchesterPremier League LIVE SCORES: Tottenham vs Wolves latest plus updates from Everton vs Forest as Haaland scores in City win - THE Premier League returns today for another round of bumper action. Manchester City finally stopped the rot with a 2-0 win over Leicester in today’s early kick-off. Tottenham vs Wolves and ... (thesun.co.uk)
Video Premier League