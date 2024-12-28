The air disaster in Kazakhstan and Russia' s attempt to cover its tracks
- Plane crashed in Kazakhstan, the hypothesis: «Shot down by a Russian missile»
- Plane Crashed in Kazakhstan, May Have Been Hit by Russian Missile
- Plane crash in Kazakhstan: ‘External Interference’ at the origin of the Disaster - ? Ascolta articolo - These are the words used by the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, to describe, at the moment, the investigation into the air disaster of the flight from Baku to Grozny of Azerbai ... (liberoreporter.it)
- The air disaster in Kazakhstan and Russia's attempt to cover its tracks - If war is no longer confined solely to the battlefield–it wasn't even seventy years ago–today, the theory of hybrid conflict has become very real. It consists of sabotage, disinformation, manipulation ... (ilfoglio.it)
- What caused the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan? Here's what we know so far. - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia all opened investigations into the cause of the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. (cbsnews.com)
