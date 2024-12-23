Techtronic industries joins the un global compact
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024
global cordless power tool, outdoor power equipment and floorcare company Techtronic industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Company") (stock code: HK:0669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) today announced that it has joined the United Nations global compact, reaffirming its dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. With over 25,000 signatories in over 160 countries, the UN global compact is the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability reporting initiative. By joining, TTI is committing to communicating its progress to stakeholders annually through our ESG Report and UN global compact's website. TTI's CEO Steve Richman remarked: "As the industry pioneer in lithium-ion battery-powered, energy efficient power tools and outdoor power equipment, TTI's commitment to sustainable products and business practices has long been a fundamental part of the way we do business.
