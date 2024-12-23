Liberoquotidiano.it - Techtronic industries joins the un global compact

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

DEMONSTRATES TTI'S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS AND PRACTICESFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/cordless power tool, outdoor power equipment and floorcare companyCo. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Company") (stock code: HK:0669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) today announced that it has joined the United Nations, reaffirming its dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. With over 25,000 signatories in over 160 countries, the UNis the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability reporting initiative. By joining, TTI is committing to communicating its progress to stakeholders annually through our ESG Report and UN's website. TTI's CEO Steve Richman remarked: "As the industry pioneer in lithium-ion battery-powered, energy efficient power tools and outdoor power equipment, TTI's commitment to sustainable products and business practices has long been a fundamental part of the way we do business.