Sbircialanotizia.it - Guangzhou Development Zone Aims to Build a Bridgehead for the opening up ofGuangzhou, China

Leggi su Sbircialanotizia.it

- Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the. The revised Regulations of theEconomic and Technological(hereinafter referred to as the "Regulations") officially came into effect on November 1, 2024.Recently, the district released a micro-documentary "Road in .