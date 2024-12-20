British education group GEDU adds ICN a Triple Crown institution to its portfolio
LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Global education (GEDU) has partnered with Triple accredited business school, ICN, to boost its international business offering for students.ICN has three campuses; Paris, Nancy and Berlin, and is ranked in the top one per cent of business schools globally.Their courses also consistently rank highly in the QS rankings:GEDU Deputy CEO Professor Ray Lloyd said this will bolster GEDU's efforts to extend high-quality education to the rest of the world. "We are delighted to welcome ICN into the GEDU family," said Professor Lloyd."They have done an amazing job in climbing the world rankings in the last few years and we feel privileged that they have chosen GEDU to help them develop into a genuine leader in business education."They will now be in a position to further develop their offering in both Nancy and Paris and, over the next few years, open in other locations outside France to ensure they have a significant footprint on the world stage.
