Kevin Owens su Jesse Ventura | Chi non vorrebbe duellare verbalmente con lui?
Jesse Ventura, figura di spicco nel mondo del wrestling, ha sorpreso tutti tornando in WWE all’inizio di quest’anno. Ventura è pronto a fare la sua apparizione a Saturday Night’s Main Event questa sera, e Kevin Owens ha raccontato della conversazione avuta con lui in preparazione dello show. Parlando a The Takedown, Kevin Owens ha raccontato di aver incontrato Jesse Ventura per la prima volta di recente e che la loro conversazione ha superato tutte le sue aspettative. Il “Prizefighter” ha sottolineato quanto sia straordinario avere leggende delle epoche passate che condividono le loro esperienze e la loro saggezza con la generazione attuale:“Indossavo una maglietta di Terry Funk e lui mi ha raccontato una storia su un match di 60 minuti contro di lui. È fantastico averlo qui.
