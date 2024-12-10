Equiduct welcomes Danske Bank as the latest member to join Apex
The leading Nordic Bank, is the latest member to join the pan-European Exchange specialised in retail trading.COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Equiduct, the retail-focused pan-European exchange, announced today that Danske Bank is the newest member to join its commission-free service, Apex.Danske Bank, one of the largest Banks in the Nordic region is also renowned for providing advanced services to retail investors for trading financial markets.By joining Equiduct, retail clients of Danske Bank, now have access to additional liquidity for stocks and ETFs across 12 European markets as well as its innovative cost-effective real-time market data. Danske Bank's retail clients join over 7 million retail end-investors that already benefit from the best-in class execution and market-data services provided by Equiduct.
