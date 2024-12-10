Basket Champions League 2024 2025 | risultati e classifiche aggiornate
I risultati di tutte le partite e le classifiche aggiornate della Champions League 2024/2025 di Basket. Prende il via la competizione europea che vede due squadre italiane in gioco: saranno Reggio Emilia e Tortona, infatti, a provare a dare l’assalto al titolo.IL REGOLAMENTOclassifiche Champions League 2024/2025GRUPPO AHapoel Netanel Holon 8pt (3V, 2P)FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets 8pt (3V, 2P)Igokea m:tel 7pt (2V, 3P)Nanterre 92 7pt (2V, 3P)GRUPPO BUnicaja 10pt (5V, 0P)Aliaga Petkimspor 8pt (3V, 2P)Filou Oostende 7pt (2V, 3P)King Szczcecin 5pt (0V, 5P)GRUPPO CLa Laguna Tenerife 8pt (4V, 0P)Karsiyaka 7pt (3V, 1P)Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball 5pt (1V, 3P)Kolossos H Hotels 4pt (0V, 4P)GRUPPO DERA Nymburk 10pt (5V, 0P)Galatasaray 8pt (3V, 2P)RASTA Vechta 6pt (1V, 4P)Promitheas Patras 6pt (1V, 4P)GRUPPO ETelekom Baskets Bonn 9pt (4V, 1P)AEK Betsson BC 8pt (3V, 2P)Maccabi Ramat-Gan 7pt (2V, 3P)VEF Riga 6pt (1V, 4P)GRUPPO FRytas Vilnius 9pt (4V, 1P)UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 8pt (3V, 2P)Falco-Vulcano Szombathely 6pt (2V, 2P)WKS Slask Wroclaw 4pt (0V, 4P)GRUPPO GBertram Derthona Tortona 10pt (5V, 0P)BAXI Manresa 7pt (3V, 1P)NINERS Chemnitz 5pt (1V, 4P)SL Benfica 4pt (0V, 4P)GRUPPO HUCAM Murcia 9pt (4V, 1P)Manisa Basket 8pt (3V, 2P)Peristeri Domino’s 7pt (2V, 3P)FMP SoccerBet 6pt (1V, 4P)risultati Champions League 2024/20251^ GIORNATAMartedì 1 ottobreOre 18:00 – VEF Riga – Telekom Baskets Bonn 86-72Ore 18:00 – AEK Betsson BC – Maccabi Ramat-Gan 80-71Ore 18:30 – FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets – Hapoel Netanel Holon 85-76Ore 18:30 – King Szczcecin – Aliaga Petkimspor 70-85Ore 19:00 – Galatasaray – RASTA Vechta 103-91Ore 20:00 – Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball – Kolossos H Hotels 84-54Ore 20:00 – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia – Rytas Vilnius 77-67Ore 20:30 – Filou Oostende – Unicaja 85-92Ore 20:30 – UCAM Murcia – Manisa Basket 97-103Mercoledì 2 ottobreOre 18:00 – Promitheas Patras – ERA Nymburk 78-86Ore 18:30 – Igokea m:tel – Nanterre 92 86-80Ore 18:30 – Karsiyaka – La Laguna Tenerife 76-87Ore 20:00 – WKS Slask Wroclaw – Falco-Vulcano Szombathely 75-84Ore 20:00 – FMP SoccerBet – Peristeri Domino’s 70-58Ore 20:30 – Bertram Derthona Tortona – NINERS Chemnitz 87-81Ore 20:45 – BAXI Manresa – SL Benfica 92-642^ GIORNATAMartedì 8 ottobreOre 18:30 – FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets – Igokea m:tel 98-80Ore 18:30 – Peristeri Domino’s – UCAM Murcia 76-81Ore 19:00 – Galatasaray – ERA Nymburk 75-87Ore 20:30 – Hapoel Netanel Holon – Nanterre 92 70-76Mercoledì 9 ottobreOre 18:00 – Aliaga Petkimspor – Filou Oostende 77-74Ore 20:00 – RASTA Vechta – Promitheas Patras 86-88Ore 20:00 – FMP SoccerBet – Manisa Basket 97-101Ore 20:30 – Unicaja – King Szczcecin 83-60Martedì 15 ottobreOre 17:30 – Maccabi Ramat-Gan – VEF Riga 78-71Ore 18:30 – Karsiyaka – Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball 84-74Ore 20:00 – Telekom Baskets Bonn – AEK Betsson BC 93-74Ore 20:30 – Bertram Derthona Tortona – BAXI Manresa 102-85Mercoledì 16 ottobreOre 18:00 – Falco-Vulcano Szombathely – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 78-71Ore 18:30 – Kolossos H Hotels – La Laguna Tenerife 47-71Ore 18:30 – Rytas Vilnius – WKS Slask Wroclaw 98-75Ore 20:00 – NINERS Chemnitz – SL Benfica 103-753^ GIORNATAMartedì 22 ottobreOre 18:00 – Manisa Basket – Peristeri Domino’s 79-77Ore 18:30 – King Szczcecin – Filou Oostende 73-84Ore 18:30 – ERA Nymburk – RASTA Vechta 93-74Ore 18:35 – Hapoel Netanel Holon – Igokea m:tel 92-82Ore 20:30 – UCAM Murcia – FMP SoccerBet 86-50Mercoledì 23 ottobreOre 18:30 – Promitheas Patras – Galatasaray 75-79Ore 20:00 – Nanterre 92 – FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets 83-88Ore 20:30 – Unicaja – Aliaga Petkimspor 112-82Martedì 29 ottobreOre 18:00 – VEF Riga – AEK Betsson BC 69-80Ore 20:00 – Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball – La Laguna Tenerife 61-71Ore 20:00 – WKS Slask Wroclaw – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 65-73Ore 21:30 – SL Benfica – Bertram Derthona Tortona 58-72Mercoledì 30 ottobreOre 18:00 – Maccabi Ramat-Gan – Telekom Baskets Bonn 78-86Ore 18:30 – Kolossos H Hotel – Karsiyaka 59-71Ore 18:30 – Rytas Vilnius – Falco-Vulcano Szombathely 103-83Ore 20:45 – BAXI Manresa – NINERS Chemnitz 105-594^ GIORNATAMartedì 5 novembreOre 18:00 – Galatasaray – Promitheas Patras 91-74Ore 20:00 – RASTA Vechta – ERA Nymburk 70-95Ore 20:30 – Filou Oostende – King Szczecin 67-55Mercoledì 6 novembreOre 17:00 – Aliaga Petkimspor – Unicaja 56-108Ore 18:30 – Igokea m:tel – Hapoel Netanel Holon 79-86Ore 18:30 – FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets – Nanterre 92 88-96Ore 18:30 – Peristeri Domino’s – Manisa Basket 90-78Ore 20:00 – FMP SoccerBet – UCAM Murcia 78-83Martedì 12 novembreOre 18:30 – Karsiyaka – Kolossos H Hotels 95-79Ore 20:00 – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia – WKS Slask Wroclaw 74-70Ore 20:00 – NINERS Chemnitz – BAXI Manresa 78-89Mercoledì 13 novembreOre 18:00 – Falco-Vulcano Szombathely – Rytas Vilnius 72-82Ore 18:30 – AEK Betsson BC – VEF Riga 80-70Ore 20:00 – Telekom Baskets Bonn – Maccabi Ramat-Gan 80-76Ore 20:30 – Bertram Derthona Tortona – SL Benfica 77-71Ore 21:00 – La Laguna Tenerife – Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball 96-575^ GIORNATAMartedì 3 dicembreOre 17:00 – Aliaga Petkimspor – King Szczecin 90-63Ore 17:30 – Hapoel Netanel Holon – FIT/One Wurzburg Baskets 71-69Ore 18:30 – ERA Nymburk – Galatasaray 80-70Ore 18:30 – Peristeri Domino's – FMP SoccerBet 72-66Ore 20:30 – Unicaja – Filou Oostende 98-82Mercoledì 4 dicembreOre 18:00 – Manisa Basket – UCAM Murcia 72-78Ore 18:30 – Promitheas Patras – RASTA Vechta 78-86Ore 18:30 – Rytas Vilnius – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 94-84 (OT)Ore 20:00 – Nanterre 92 – Igokea m:tel 78-83Martedì 10 dicembreOre 18:00 – Maccabi Ramat-Gan – AEK Betsson BC 95-84Ore 20:00 – Telekom Baskets Bonn – VEF Riga 78-75Ore 20:00 – NINERS Chemnitz – Bertram Derthona Tortona 61-77Ore 21:00 – La Laguna Tenerife – KarsiyakaOre 21:30 – SL Benfica – BAXI ManresaMercoledì 11 dicembreOre 18:00 – Falco-Vulcano Szombathely – WKS Slask-WroclawOre 18:30 – Kolossos H Hotels – Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball
- Basket, Tortona resta imbattuta in Champions League. La quinta vittoria arriva in Germania
- Diretta Chemnitz Tortona/ Streaming video tv: per il primato (Champions basket oggi 10 dicembre 2024)
- Basket, DAZN conferma la Copertura di Eurolega e Eurocup per la Stagione 2024/25
- Sport in TV oggi, 10 Dicembre 2024: il programma e le dirette TV/Streaming
- Basketball Champions League 2024/25, i gironi e le italiane
- Basket, la Unahotels vince e ipoteca il passaggio del turno in Champions League
