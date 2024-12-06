Liberoquotidiano.it - Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change

- HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/("" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY), a company engaged in real estate open management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, today announced that it plans totheof its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from one (1) ADS representing four hundred and eighty (480) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing sixty thousand (60,000) Class A ordinary shares. The effect of theon the ADS trading price on the OTC Pink (the "OTC") is expected to take place at the open of trading on December 4, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time).For the Company's ADS holders, the ADSwill have the same effect as a one-for-one hundred and twenty-five reverse split.