Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change
- HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY), a company engaged in real estate opeRation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, today announced that it plans to Change the Ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from one (1) ADS representing four hundred and eighty (480) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing sixty thousand (60,000) Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the Ratio Change on the ADS trading price on the OTC Pink (the "OTC") is expected to take place at the open of trading on December 4, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time).For the Company's ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-one hundred and twenty-five reverse split.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY), a company engaged in real estate opeRation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, today announced that it plans to Change the Ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from one (1) ADS representing four hundred and eighty (480) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing sixty thousand (60,000) Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the Ratio Change on the ADS trading price on the OTC Pink (the "OTC") is expected to take place at the open of trading on December 4, 2024 (U.S. Eastern Time).For the Company's ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-one hundred and twenty-five reverse split.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change
- Dunxin Financial cambierà nome, terrà l'assemblea annuale
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXFFY) - Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in ... (finance.yahoo.com)
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces $162,500 Convertible Promissory Note Private Placement - Morningstar brands and products Company Portfolio ... (morningstar.com)
- Dunxin Financial Holding Limited: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change - Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DXFFY), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment ... (finanznachrichten.de)
DI Fisco è legge: Bonus Natale, rate Irpef e concordato bis: ecco cosa cambia per gli italiani notizie.com
Serie A – Atalanta-Milan: formazioni e dove vederla | LIVE NEWS pianetamilan.it
Come scegliere il nome per un gatto: 6 consigli per trovare quello giusto fanpage.it
Associazione per delinquere e droga, in corso 21 arresti dei carabinieri brindisireport.it
Strage di Natale, Bologna non dimentica ilrestodelcarlino.it
Caos nelle graduatorie e il prof cambia a metà anno: "Insegno Diritto, ma non rispettano i miei diritti, ... forlitoday.it
Colpo al traffico di droga, 21 arresti quotidianodipuglia.i
Serie A – Atalanta-Milan: formazioni e dove vederla | LIVE NEWS pianetamilan.it
Come scegliere il nome per un gatto: 6 consigli per trovare quello giusto fanpage.it
Associazione per delinquere e droga, in corso 21 arresti dei carabinieri brindisireport.it
Strage di Natale, Bologna non dimentica ilrestodelcarlino.it
Caos nelle graduatorie e il prof cambia a metà anno: "Insegno Diritto, ma non rispettano i miei diritti, ... forlitoday.it
Colpo al traffico di droga, 21 arresti quotidianodipuglia.i
Video Dunxin Financial