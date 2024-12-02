Trade Republic launches stock gifting ahead of the Christmas season to allow Trade Republic users to support their family and friends on their savings journeys
(Adnkronos) - With the Christmas season often bringing stress and last-minute shopping for unnecessary presents, Trade Republic, as the first bank, introduces a new way to make lasting gifts with just a few clicks in the app.· Trade Republic's new gifting feature allows users to gift stocks and ETFs, that can grow over the years and make a meaningful contribution to the financial independence of their loved ones.· Gifts can be personalised and made to family and friends already using Trade Republic or to introduce someone new to the platform.BERLIN, GERMANY - EQS Newsroom - 2 December 2024 - Just in time for the Christmas season, customers can now use Trade Republic's new gifting feature to gift stocks and ETFs with just a few clicks directly in the app. Gifts can be personalised and made to existing customers as well as interested ones, to support their long term saving journey.
