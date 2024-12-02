Liberoquotidiano.it - Trade Republic launches stock gifting, ahead of the Christmas season, to allow Trade Republic users to support their family and friends on their savings journeys

(Adnkronos) - With theoften bringing stress and last-minute shopping for unnecessary presents,, as the first bank, introduces a new way to make lasting gifts with just a few clicks in the app.·'s newfeatureto gifts and ETFs, that can grow over the years and make a meaningful contribution to the financial independence ofloved ones.· Gifts can be personalised and made toandalready usingor to introduce someone new to the platform.BERLIN, GERMANY - EQS Newsroom - 2 December 2024 - Just in time for the, customers can now use's newfeature to gifts and ETFs with just a few clicks directly in the app. Gifts can be personalised and made to existing customers as well as interested ones, tolong term saving journey.