Manchester City-Nottingham Forest mercoledì 04 dicembre 2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni quote pronostici
Dopo la sconfitta di Anfield, il Manchester City ospita il Nottingham Forest trovandosi a -11 dai Reds nella classifica di Premier League dopo tredici giornate, con i Tricky Trees che hanno un solo punto in meno e potrebbero operare un clamoroso sorpasso in caso di vittoria all’Etihad. La squadra di Nuno Espírito Santo è tornata .InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Infobetting.com - Manchester City-Nottingham Forest (mercoledì 04 dicembre 2024 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici
- Pronostico Manchester City-Nottingham 4 dicembre 2024: lo stato di forma delle squadre
- Nuno Espirito Santo lancia un avviso a Pep Guardiola mentre il Forest si prepara ad affrontare un Man City in difficoltà.
- Premier League, risultati e highlights della 13^ giornata
- Premier League, 13a giornata: Liverpool domina il City; Arsenal, Chelsea, United a valanga e c'è il turno infrasettimanale
- Micah Richards Descrive la Corsa al Titolo come 'Cupà' per il Manchester City Dopo il Recente Trionfo del Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest-Manchester City, probabili formazioni: c’è Foden, Wood dal 1'
- Man City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League - Pep Guardiola could look to freshen things up in a bid to change Manchester City 's fortunes when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night. City are on a run of seven games ... (msn.com)
- Preview: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups - As for Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga both shook off concerns to make the matchday squad against Ipswich, meaning that long-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangare (hamstring) ... (sportsmole.co.uk)
- How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction - Manchester City host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in a huge game for Pep Guardiola's side. WATCH — Manchester City v Nottingham Forest live Following their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, the ... (sports.yahoo.com)
