Sbircialanotizia.it - How 5G Transforms Life: A Foreigner’s Journey Through East China’s Digital Revolution

Leggi su Sbircialanotizia.it

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - As the 2024 World Internet Conference Summit opened in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province on November 20, showcasing China's latest achievements in artificial intelligence andtechnology, a foreigner who has called China home for 15 years witnessed firsthand how one particular technology - 5G - .