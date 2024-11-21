GSCF Launches Connected Capital with Next-Gen Working Capital Management Solution
Integrating Alternative and Bank Capital on One Powerful Servicing PlatformNEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
GSCF, a leading global provider of Working Capital Solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced cloud-enabled liquidity Management platform and the creation of the Connected Capital ecosystem. Developed on a fully modernized technology stack, this innovative platform is designed to support a financing ecosystem that seamlessly connects alternative Capital and bank financing.GSCF's highly configurable technology platform is unique as a one-stop Solution for optimizing financial operations and accelerating growth, empowering companies and their funding partners to manage the end-to-end Working Capital cycle. The integration of funding sources can benefit a wide range of companies seeking to complement their core bank funding with access to alternative Capital, including large investment grade enterprises and extending to mid-sized companies operating in riskier jurisdictions and industry verticals.
