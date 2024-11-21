Liberoquotidiano.it - GSCF Launches Connected Capital with Next-Gen Working Capital Management Solution

Integrating Alternative and Bankon One Powerful Servicing PlatformNEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading global provider ofs, today announced the launch of its enhanced cloud-enabled liquidityplatform and the creation of theecosystem. Developed on a fully modernized technology stack, this innovative platform is designed to support a financing ecosystem that seamlessly connects alternativeand bank financing.'s highly configurable technology platform is unique as a one-stopfor optimizing financial operations and accelerating growth, empowering companies and their funding partners to manage the end-to-endcycle. The integration of funding sources can benefit a wide range of companies seeking to complement their core bank fundingaccess to alternative, including large investment grade enterprises and extending to mid-sized companies operating in riskier jurisdictions and industry verticals.