Trump aleggia sul G20 summit in salita Il bilaterale tra Meloni e Lula
Milei fa ostruzionismo sulle conclusioni. Ma la diplomazia italiana è ottimista. La premier vedrà Modi e Trudeau. Ma a Rio si parlerà anche delle nomine Ue
Ilgiornale.it - Trump aleggia sul G20, summit in salita. Il bilaterale tra Meloni e Lula
- Trump aleggia sul G20, summit in salita. Il bilaterale tra Meloni e Lula
- Trump casts a long shadow as world leaders gather for APEC and G20 summits - Donald Trump's coming return to the White House hangs heavily over world leaders gathering this week in Peru for the APEC summit and then in Brazil for the G20 — two of the first international ... (cbc.ca)
- Trump casts a long shadow as world leaders gather for APEC and G20 summits - Donald Trump's coming return to the White House hangs heavily over world leaders gathering this week in Peru for the APEC summit and then in Brazil for the G20 — two of the first international summits ... (uk.news.yahoo.com)
- Apec and G20 summits in shadow of Trump’s presidential win - WORLD leaders are making final preparations for the upcoming Apec summit in Peru, and the G20 in Brazil. Yet ... US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s clear win on Nov 5 has shaken the foundations ... (businesstimes.com.sg)
