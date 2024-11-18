The Game Awards 2024 rivelate tutte le nomination

Game-experience.it | 18 nov 2024
Geoff Keighley ha rivelato le nomination dei The Game Awards 2024, rivelando di conseguenza tutti i giochi nominati per i premi dell’attesa manifestazione videoludica, in programma nello specifico il 12 Dicembre 2024.Game of the YearASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Best Game DirectionASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Best NarrativeFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)Best Art DirectionASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)Best Score and MusicASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)Best Audio DesignASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)Best PerformanceBriana White, Final Fantasy VII RebirthHannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double ExposureHumberly González, Star Wars OutlawsLuke Roberts, Silent Hill 2Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2Innovation in AccessibilityCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)Games for ImpactCloser the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)Best Ongoing GameDestiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)Best Community SupportBaldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)Best Independent GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)UFO 50 (Mossmouth)Best Debut Indie GameAnimal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)Best Mobile GameAFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)Best VR/AR GameArizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)Best Action GameBlack Myth: Wukong (Game Science)Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)Best Action/Adventure GameASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)Best RPGDragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)Best Fighting GameDragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/CyGames)Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)Best Family GameASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)Best Sim/Strategy GameAge of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)Best Sports/Racing GameF1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)Best Multiplayer GameCall of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)Best AdaptationArcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)Most Anticipated GameDeath Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)Ghost of Y?tei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)Content Creator of the YearCaseOhIlloJuanTechno GamerzTypicalGamerUsada PekoraBest Esports GameCounter-Strike 2 (Valve)DOTA 2 (Valve)League of Legends (Riot Games)Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)Valorant (Riot Games)Best Esports Athlete33 – Neta ShapiraAleksib – Aleksi VirolainenChovy – Jeong Ji-hoonFaker – Lee Sang-hyeokZyWoO – Mathieu HerbautZmjjKk – Zheng YongkangBest Esports TeamBilibili Gaming (League of Legends)Gen.
