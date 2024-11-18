Qingdao' s Laoshan district boosts innovative growth
Qingdao, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Important in Qingdao's development strategy, Laoshan district is a city of science and technology that is a fertile ground for innovation and a number of strategic emerging industries and future industries.In 1994, the initial batch of high-tech enterprises in Qingdao began to congregate in Laoshan. Over the past 30 years, Laoshan has focused on expanding and strengthening the value chains of seven key industries including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and modern finance.The district has attracted a large number of innovative enterprises, including nine unicorn companies, 28 nationally recognized specialized and new "little giant" enterprises, 47 provincial-level gazelle enterprises, and 920 high-tech enterprises, all of which are among the top in the city in terms of quantity.
