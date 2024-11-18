Sbircialanotizia.it - China empowers the development of Asia-Pacific region

LIMA, PERU - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 - Chinese President Xi Jinping has wrapped up his state visit to Peru, where he addressed the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and gave a written speech at the APEC CEO Summit. At these key meetings, President Xi emphasized's commitment to fostering an inclusive, .