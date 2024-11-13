The Shade il cabaret queer di Firenze
La seconda puntata dell’evento queer fiorentino più sbagliato di sempre che nessun? aveva chiesto, ma di cui tutt? sentivamo il bisogno. A partire dalle 20:30, continua l’appuntamento con Solo Se Ti Rende Felice, condotto da Valerio Bellini e Giulia Cavallini. Ospite lo stand-up comedian Diego.
Leggi su Firenzetoday.it
Firenzetoday.it - "The Shade", il cabaret queer di Firenze
- "The Shade", il cabaret queer di Firenze
- "The Shade", il cabaret queer di Firenze
- Florence Queer Festival 2022
- Florence Queer Festival 2022: 3mila presenze
- È considerata appropriazione culturale usare il drag slang e l’AAVE?
- Oscillante 2024: torna a Torino il grande festival europeo di discipline circensi “ballant”
- Queer visibility, queer joy, queer life “is a Cabaret” - ultimately landing in the unabashed joy of fully embodying oneself as a queer person for the first time. Cabarets usually take place in a nightclub or restaurant while audience members dine and drink. (mndaily.com)
- Who is the ultimate queer horror icon? - It has since turned into a day of recognizing all things spooky, sinister, transgressive, and queer. Because of this, it’s a well-known fact that the gays officially own the holiday, hence why ... (queerty.com)
- The Velvet Creepers-Queer Cabaret - Join THE VELVET CREEPERS for their Cabaret of the 2020s and enjoy grandiose entertainment with a queer twist. An explosive mix of Kabarett of the 1920s and Berlin Club Culture of the 2020s. Invoke the ... (iheartberlin.de)
Amici 24, anticipazioni 17 novembre: Tananai super ospite 2anews.it
Per il No Meloni day gli studenti riempiono cinquanta piazze ilmanifesto.it
Ex Milan, Van Basten visita Ancelotti al Bernabeu: nostalgia rossonera pianetamilan.it
Ken Loach e Luciana Castellina, il dialogo e le battaglie ilmanifesto.it
Flop al Fondaco dei Tedeschi, l’alta moda chiude: 500 a casa ilmanifesto.it
Laura, morta a 5 anni travolta da una Freccia Tricolore a Torino: ipotesi birdstrike thesocialpost.it
Consulta, la destra cerca il cappotto ma la partita sui giudici resta difficile ilmanifesto.it
Per il No Meloni day gli studenti riempiono cinquanta piazze ilmanifesto.it
Ex Milan, Van Basten visita Ancelotti al Bernabeu: nostalgia rossonera pianetamilan.it
Ken Loach e Luciana Castellina, il dialogo e le battaglie ilmanifesto.it
Flop al Fondaco dei Tedeschi, l’alta moda chiude: 500 a casa ilmanifesto.it
Laura, morta a 5 anni travolta da una Freccia Tricolore a Torino: ipotesi birdstrike thesocialpost.it
Consulta, la destra cerca il cappotto ma la partita sui giudici resta difficile ilmanifesto.it
Video The Shade