"The Shade", il cabaret queer di Firenze

Firenzetoday.it | 13 nov 2024
La seconda puntata dell’evento queer fiorentino più sbagliato di sempre che nessun? aveva chiesto, ma di cui tutt? sentivamo il bisogno. A partire dalle 20:30, continua l’appuntamento con Solo Se Ti Rende Felice, condotto da Valerio Bellini e Giulia Cavallini. Ospite lo stand-up comedian Diego.
