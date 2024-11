Sbircialanotizia.it - Pacific Neighbors: Celebrating ties between two ancient civilizations

Leggi su Sbircialanotizia.it

LIMA, PERU / CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 -All this week, Peru is hosting the Asia-Economic Cooperation (APEC) Meetings in Lima. There is also an exhibit about the connectionsChina and Peru - twothat, despite their distance, share striking cultural similari, a link that transcends .