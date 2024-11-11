Nella galleria Spazio 53 proseguono le esposizioni del calendario 2024 ospitando Antonio Schiavano con la mostra fotografica The beauty and the bane.La serie di fotografie in mostra si pone l’obiettivo di portare l’osservatore a confrontarsi con la natura effimera dell’estetica. Le immagini.
