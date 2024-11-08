Romatoday.it - Opa! Greek Fest

Leggi l'articolo completo su Romatoday.it

Torna la quinta edizione dell’Opa, una giornata all'insegna della cultura greca con cibo autentico, danze tradizionali, spettacoli e attività per tutte le età. L’evento si terrà presso l’Hacienda a Roma, in Via dei Cluniacensi 68, e sarà un’immersione totale nella tradizione greca.