Romatoday.it di 8 nov 2024

Opa! Greek Fest

Torna la quinta edizione dell’Opa Greek Fest, una giornata all'insegna della cultura greca con cibo autentico, danze tradizionali, spettacoli e attività per tutte le età. L’evento si terrà presso l’Hacienda a Roma, in Via dei Cluniacensi 68, e sarà un’immersione totale nella tradizione greca.
Opa! Greek Fest

Romatoday.it - Opa! Greek Fest

Leggi l'articolo completo su Romatoday.it
  • Opa! Greek Fest
  • Opa! Greek Fest, la Festa della Grecia a Roma
  • Food: Opa Greek, la bellezza del mondo greco da Snodo
  • Opa! Greek fest - La festa della Grecia
  • Opa! Greek Fest - La festa della Grecia da Snodo Mandrione
  • EVENTI – Cosa fare ai Castelli Romani il primo weekend di novembre: mercatini, cinema e la prima Fiera per gli Sposi
  • opa greek festOPA! Greek Fest kicks off its 62nd year - Fresno’s annual Greek Fest kicked off Friday on the grounds of the beautiful St. George Greek Orthodox Church. The family-friendly celebration runs from Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. (msn.com)
  • Opa! Greek Fest 2021 is underway this weekend - KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greek Fest 2021 is underway at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and will last over the weekend. It kicked off on Friday, and participants will be able to enjoy good food and ... (wbir.com)
  • OPA! Clearwater GreekFest 2024 coming October 25 - and don’t forget to grab some loukoumades (Greek donuts) before heading to the dance floor. Under the “OPA! Party Tent,” enjoy live Greek music from Ellada and folk dances performed by the ... (wfla.com)
Video Opa Greek
Video Opa Greek