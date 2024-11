Today.it - "With Trump's election, the EU should intensify its support for Kyiv, as winning the war remains the only viable option"

Leggi l'articolo completo su Today.it

Donaldre-as U.S. President will not weaken the European Union’s resolve toUkraine in its war against Vladimir Putin. On the contrary, it is likely to push the EU to step up its military assistance if Washington reduces its own. Victory for"thesolution".