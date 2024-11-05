L'attore Dominic West si è unito al cast di The Agency, la nuova serie targata Paramount+ con star Michael Fassbender. Dominic West farà parte del cast della nuova serie The Agency, prodotta da Paramount+ in collaborazione con Showtime. Il progetto si basa su uno show francese intitolato Le Bureau des Legends e avrà come star l'attore Michael Fassbender. Gli interpreti della serie The Agency The Agency debutterà sugli schermi americani di Paramount+ il 29 novembre e può contare su un cast davvero stellare che affiancherà Michael Fassbender. Tra gli interpreti ci sono infatti Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi e Richard Gere. La produzione ha .
Movieplayer.it
The Agency: Dominic West nel cast della serie con star Michael Fassbender
