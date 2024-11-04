Digital transformation drives 46 6% increase in profit before tax and proceeds a 20% dividend payout

(Adnkronos) - HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 - Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - Stock code: HDB) announces its 9 months business results with profit before tax reaching VND 12,655 billion (US$500 million), an increase of 46.6% year-on-year, achieving 79.8% of the full-year targets. HDBank achieved a strong ROE of 26.7% and an ROA of 2.2%, placing it among the leading banks in the sector. HDBank continued its track record of regular dividend payouts by implementing a 30% dividend for 2023. This included a 10% cash dividend paid in July, and the Bank is now finalizing the procedures for a 20% stock dividend.
