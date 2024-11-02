(Infobetting.com - sabato 2 novembre 2024) Sedici punti in classifica dopo nove giornate per un Nottingham Forest partito davvero bene, ma non deve commettere l’errore di sottovalutare il West Ham nonostante i cinque punti in meno della squadra di Julen Lopetegui. Gli Hammers hanno vinto due delle ultime tre, compresa l’ultima contro il Man United, sapendo soffrire in un primo tempo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutto su Infobetting.com
Infobetting.com - Nottingham Forest-West Ham (sabato 02 novembre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
🔥Argomento popolare! Ne parlano anche altre fonti
- Live Nottingham Forest - West Ham - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 02/11/2024
- Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham: Anteprima e Previsione della Partita
- Premier League - Il programma della 10ª giornata: big match United-Chelsea. L'Arsenal rischia in...
- Premier League: risultati e marcatori della 9° giornata
- La Strategia di Sostituzione di Nuno Alimenta il Forte Inizio del Nottingham Forest in Premier League
- Tottenham-West Ham, le formazioni ufficiali: Dragusin bocciato ancora, Bentancur out
-
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, oddsPrediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds - Hammers looking to follow up big win over Manchester United ... (msn.com)
-
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham set to make Premier League history with unique managerial recordIT is the Premier League’s first Glove Affair for 31 YEARS. Uniquely among the managerial fraternity, both Julen Lopetegui and Nuno Espirito Santo were goalkeepers in their playing careers before ... (thesun.co.uk)
-
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Prediction: let’s bet on the Foresters' victoryPrediction for the EPL match which will take place on November 2. Who will turn out to be stronger? Check the team conditions! Several betting options are available. (telecomasia.net)
-
Antonio | Facing Forest is always specialForward Michail Antonio can’t wait to get stuck into Saturday’s enticing Premier League clash against his old club Nottingham Forest, who he has watched on admirably from afar in the opening stages of ... (whufc.com)
In Primo PianoAddio alla signora della focaccia: è morta Antonietta Di Nuzzo napolitoday.it
Ragazzo di 21 anni accoltellato nella notte a Milano: è in gravi condizioni ilgiorno.it
Antonio Scurati è ancora in testa alla classifica dei libri più venduti della settimana metropolitanmagazine
Confesercenti ha incontrato i candidati Bulbi e Lucchi ilrestodelcarlino.it
WTA Merida 2024, risultati 1° novembre: le semifinali saranno Sonmez-Korneeva e Li-Kudermetova oasport.it
Ordine d’arrivo MotoGP, Sprint Race GP Malesia 2024 oasport.it
NBA, i risultati della notte (2 novembre): LeBron James scrive altri pezzi di storia, un buon Fontecchio non ... oasport.it
Ragazzo di 21 anni accoltellato nella notte a Milano: è in gravi condizioni ilgiorno.it
Antonio Scurati è ancora in testa alla classifica dei libri più venduti della settimana metropolitanmagazine
Confesercenti ha incontrato i candidati Bulbi e Lucchi ilrestodelcarlino.it
WTA Merida 2024, risultati 1° novembre: le semifinali saranno Sonmez-Korneeva e Li-Kudermetova oasport.it
Ordine d’arrivo MotoGP, Sprint Race GP Malesia 2024 oasport.it
NBA, i risultati della notte (2 novembre): LeBron James scrive altri pezzi di storia, un buon Fontecchio non ... oasport.it