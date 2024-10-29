Facebook: We have scheduled your page to be deleted | Truffa (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) Circola in questi giorni una mail che vi avvisa che la vostra pagina Facebook sta per essere cancellata dal social network. Il messaggio si presenta in inglese e quindi questo potrebbe essere un primo campanello d’allarme riguardo al fatto che si tratti di una Truffa. Vediamo cosa dice il messaggio. We have scheduled your page to be deleted – Attenzione We are contacting you regarding an important matter concerning your page, which has recently been flagged for multiple violations of our community guidelines. In order to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all users, your page is now scheduled for deletion. Below are the specific areas of concern. Harassment: your page has been reported for content that may constitute harassment, including bullying or sharing individuals’ personal information without their consent. Chiccheinformatiche.com - Facebook: We have scheduled your page to be deleted | Truffa Leggi tutta la notizia su Chiccheinformatiche.com (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) Circola in questi giorni una mail che vi avvisa che la vostra paginasta per essere cancellata dal social network. Il messaggio si presenta in inglese e quindi questo potrebbe essere un primo campanello d’allarme riguardo al fatto che si tratti di una. Vediamo cosa dice il messaggio. Weto be– Attenzione We are contacting you regarding an important matter concerning, which has recently been flagged for multiple violations of our community guidelines. In order to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all users,is nowfor deletion. Below are the specific areas of concern. Harassment:has been reported for content that may constitute harassment, including bullying or sharing individuals’ personal information without their consent.

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

