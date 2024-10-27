Ilgiornaleditalia.it - 'SATURNALIA'S THEME' " di Claudio Simonetti che rivedremo presto anche in una score al Cinema, per la gioia dei suoi tanti fan sparsi in tutto il mondo
Claudio Strinati - Claudio Strinati è nato a Roma nel 1948. Storico e critico d’arte, attualmente è Dirigente del Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali. E’ stato ispettore storico dell’arte nei ruoli del ... (arte.it)
Theme Song Takeover - Step aside Milo! It's Dr. Doofenshmirtz's turn to shine...or maybe experience some of Milo's bad luck in this epic Theme Song Takeover! There might even be a special surprise from Perry the Platypus.. (disney.fandom.com)
Celebrating Saturnalia - Soldiers on Hadrian’s wall would likely have honoured the Saturnalia festival too, as in the Roman calendar, festivals like this one would have been the only holidays they would have had from their ... (english-heritage.org.uk)
THE SATURNALIA. - TimesMachine is an exclusive benefit for home delivery and digital subscribers. Full text is unavailable for this digitized archive article. Subscribers may view the full text of this article in ... (nytimes.com)Video di Tendenza