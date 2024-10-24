Liberoquotidiano.it - "Trump fascista, invoca Hitler", l'attacco di Harris. Lui replica: "Ha mente distorta"
"Trump fascista - invoca Hitler" - l'attacco di Harris - (Adnkronos) - "E' profondamente preoccupante e incredibilmente pericoloso che Donald Trump invochi Adolf Hitler, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamala Harris attacca a testa bassa Donald Trump. Washington, 23 ott. E' lui, non siamo noi. (Liberoquotidiano.it)
