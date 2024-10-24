"Trump fascista, invoca Hitler", l'attacco di Harris. Lui replica: "Ha mente distorta" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Washington, 23 ott. (Adnkronos) - "E' profondamente preoccupante e incredibilmente pericoloso che Donald Trump invochi Adolf Hitler, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamala Harris attacca a testa bassa Donald Trump. La vicepresidente cavalca le rivelazioni del generale John Kelly, che è stato capo dello staff della Casa Bianca di Trump, e che ha definito l'ex presidente un fascista nonché estimatore, per certi versi, di Hitler . "Trump è sempre più instabile e senza freni e, in un secondo mandato, non ci saranno persone come John Kelly che faranno una barriera contro le sue propensioni ed azioni - continua la democratica - quindi quello che Trump vuole lo sappiamo, vuole il potere assoluto. La domanda in 13 giorni sarà: cosa vuole il popolo americano?". Liberoquotidiano.it - "Trump fascista, invoca Hitler", l'attacco di Harris. Lui replica: "Ha mente distorta" Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Washington, 23 ott. (Adnkronos) - "E' profondapreoccupante e incredibilpericoloso che Donaldinvochi Adolf, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamalaattacca a testa bassa Donald. La vicepresidente cavalca le rivelazioni del generale John Kelly, che è stato capo dello staff della Casa Bianca di, e che ha definito l'ex presidente unnonché estimatore, per certi versi, di. "è sempre più instabile e senza freni e, in un secondo mandato, non ci saranno persone come John Kelly che faranno una barriera contro le sue propensioni ed azioni - continua la democratica - quindi quello chevuole lo sappiamo, vuole il potere assoluto. La domanda in 13 giorni sarà: cosa vuole il popolo americano?".

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

"Trump fascista - invoca Hitler" - l'attacco di Harris - (Adnkronos) - "E' profondamente preoccupante e incredibilmente pericoloso che Donald Trump invochi Adolf Hitler, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamala Harris attacca a testa bassa Donald Trump. Washington, 23 ott. E' lui, non siamo noi. (Liberoquotidiano.it)

Weds Night Monologues: Screw It, Trump’s a Nazi - For so long in the national nightmare that has been Donald Trump’s political career, his MAGA supporters have bridled at any suggestion that their Chosen One was anything like Adolph Hitler. “Oh,” ... (latenighter.com)

Need ‘generals that Hitler had’: Why has Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly turned on him? - John F Kelly, Donald Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, has come forward with a scathing critique of the former US president, labelling him as a fascist with dangerous authoritarian tendencies. (firstpost.com)

US Election 2024 News LIVE Today October 24, 2024: Kamala calls Trump a ‘fascist’ at Town Hall, addresses ex-prez's alleged comments on Hitler: ‘He admires dictators’ - Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more. (msn.com)