Sergio Bonelli Editore presenta “DYLAN DOG. GHOST HOTEL” (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) DYLAN DOG. GHOST HOTEL è primo DYLAN Dog in versione Deluxe che raccoglie una delle storie più iconiche che Tiziano Sclavi ha dedicato alla saga DYLANiata, insieme a un’ironica e amara storia breve. Il Limbus HOTEL, fatiscente dimora di spettri e anime perse, nasconde un inquietante segreto che sprofonda in un passato dimenticato. Mentre sui taxi della cara vecchia Londra non sai mai chi puoi incontrare Completano il volume la postfazione “La ballata dell’albero fantasma” di Franco Busatta e l’Intervista a Bruno Brindisi, autore dei disegni e della copertina, sempre a firma di Busatta. DYLAN DOG. Nerdpool.it - Sergio Bonelli Editore presenta “DYLAN DOG. GHOST HOTEL” Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)DOG.è primoDog in versione Deluxe che raccoglie una delle storie più iconiche che Tiziano Sclavi ha dedicato alla sagaiata, insieme a un’ironica e amara storia breve. Il Limbus, fatiscente dimora di spettri e anime perse, nasconde un inquietante segreto che sprofonda in un passato dimenticato. Mentre sui taxi della cara vecchia Londra non sai mai chi puoi incontrare Completano il volume la postfazione “La ballata dell’albero fantasma” di Franco Busatta e l’Intervista a Bruno Brindisi, autore dei disegni e della copertina, sempre a firma di Busatta.DOG.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The Produce Moms promote Halloween-themed healthy snacks - The Produce Moms, led by Lori Taylor, shared creative and easy Halloween-themed treat ideas, emphasizing the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into healthy snacks during the festive ... (msn.com)

Once More, With Feeling: the convoluted evolution of the concert film - Since the 1960s, the concept of the concert film has changed exponentially, with more directors intertwining footage and narratives to present a bigger picture. (faroutmagazine.co.uk)